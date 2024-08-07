Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to lodge a strong protest with the organizers of the Paris Olympics following the disqualification of wrestler Vinesh Phogat ahead of her gold medal match. In a conversation with IOA Chairperson PT Usha, PM Modi emphasized the need to explore all possible options to support Phogat's case, sources revealed.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi lauded Phogat, the first Indian woman to qualify for an Olympic wrestling final, as a "champion among champions." He urged her to draw strength from this setback and assured her of the nation’s unwavering support.

"You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomize resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you," PM Modi expressed.

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Phogat, scheduled to compete for a gold medal in the women's 50kg final against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt, was disqualified by the event organizers after being found 150 grams overweight. According to the rules, any wrestler found overweight during the weigh-in is relegated to the bottom of the final standings.

Sources indicated that the Indian contingent has no recourse to appeal the decision, and it is highly likely that Phogat will return home without a medal despite her stellar performances leading up to the final match.

Phogat secured her place in the final by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez. However, she faced a health scare on Wednesday when she fainted due to dehydration and was subsequently hospitalized. She was later transferred to the polyclinic at the Olympic village for further care.

Notably, Phogat was a prominent figure in last year's protests against former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan, following allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation by several wrestlers.