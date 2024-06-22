Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the cricket teams of India and Bangladesh ahead of their crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 match scheduled for Saturday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

Speaking at a press conference alongside Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi, PM Modi stated the significance of the match for both nations. "I wish both the teams all the best for tonight's World Cup match. Bangladesh is India's largest development partner, and we give utmost priority to our relations with Bangladesh," stated PM Modi.

The encounter holds immense importance as India seeks to advance towards the semi-finals, while Bangladesh must secure a victory to keep their hopes alive in the competition. Historically, India has dominated the T20I contests between the two teams, winning 12 out of the 13 encounters. However, Bangladesh has consistently posed challenges, making for thrilling contests in recent years.

In previous T20 World Cups, India and Bangladesh have produced memorable clashes, with India narrowly winning by five runs in the 2022 edition and securing a dramatic one-run victory in 2016. These encounters have cemented the rivalry as one of the most anticipated in T20 cricket.

India enters the fixture with confidence following a convincing 47-run victory over Afghanistan, whereas Bangladesh faces pressure after an eight-wicket defeat against Australia.