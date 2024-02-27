Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his well-wishes to star Indian pacer Mohammed Shami as the cricketer confirmed undergoing successful surgery to address a long-standing Achilles tendon injury. Prime Minister Modi took to social media to express his confidence in Shami's resilience, wishing him a swift recovery and good health.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery and good health, @MdShami11! I'm confident you'll overcome this injury with the courage that is so integral to you," tweeted Prime Minister Modi, reflecting the nation's sentiment towards the cricketer's recovery journey.

Shami, who underwent surgery on his right Achilles tendon in London on February 26, expressed his determination to return to action soon. However, the timing of the surgery means the talented pacer is likely to miss out on the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, scheduled from March 22 to May 26.

The injury marks a significant setback for the Gujarat Titans, led by Shubman Gill, especially after the team's trade of Hardik Pandya to the Mumbai Indians. Shami's absence will be felt, given his instrumental role as the team's leading wicket-taker during their runner-up finish in the IPL 2023.

Shami's struggles with injury date back to India's ODI World Cup campaign, where he displayed remarkable resilience despite playing through pain. His absence from cricket since then underscores the severity of his condition, with the pacer opting for surgery to address the persistent discomfort.

Initially hopeful of a swift recovery to participate in the England Tests, Shami's plans were dashed when his ankle issues resurfaced, prompting a return to the BCCI's National Cricket Academy for further assessment. His absence from the Test arena has paved the way for debutants like Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep to fill the void during the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

Shami's last Test appearance dates back to the WTC final against Australia at The Oval in June, with his absence leaving a noticeable gap in the Indian pace attack. As the cricketing fraternity rallies behind him, Shami embarks on his road to recovery, determined to return stronger and resume his stellar contributions to the Indian team.