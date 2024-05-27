Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 27, lauded the Indian contingent's "outstanding performance" at the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships in Kobe, Japan, where they secured an impressive 17 medals to finish sixth in the overall standings.

In a tweet, Modi said: "I am delighted by the outstanding performance of our Indian Para-athletes at the World Para Athletics Championship. Rising from 34th to 6th rank in just seven years, they have delivered their best performance yet at the 2024 Championship, securing an impressive 17 medals!"

The PM praised the athletes' "dedication and perseverance", stating that their efforts are "truly inspiring, showing the world what determination and hard work can achieve."

India's contingent claimed six gold, five silver, and six bronze medals, marking their best-ever performance at the World Championships. Their previous best was 10 medals, including three golds, at the 2023 edition in Paris.

China topped the medal table with a staggering 87 medals, 33 of which were gold. Brazil, Uzbekistan, Great Britain, and the United States finished second, third, fourth, and fifth respectively, ahead of India.

The Indian team's rise from 34th in 2017 to sixth this year underlines the remarkable progress made by the country's para-athletes on the global stage.