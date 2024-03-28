In a tense moment during the IPL 2024 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur, Delhi's coach Ricky Ponting found himself at odds with the match officials over an alleged breach of overseas player regulations by the RR team.

The incident unfolded when Ponting approached the fourth umpire, visibly discontent, to raise concerns about Rajasthan allegedly fielding an extra overseas player during the match. The focal point of the dispute centered around the appearance of Rovman Powell as a substitute fielder for RR, which Ponting argued violated the IPL's regulations regarding the maximum number of overseas players permitted on the field at any given time.

According to IPL regulations, Rule 1.2.6 stipulates that a team cannot have more than four overseas players on the field during any match. Ponting asserted that Powell's presence on the field alongside Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, and Corbin Bosch (commonly referred to as "Burger") brought the count of overseas players for RR to five, surpassing the permitted limit.

However, a deeper examination of the playing conditions reveals a potential misunderstanding. The rule specifies that the total number of overseas players representing a team on the field should not exceed four at any given time. With only three other international players on the field for RR, including Buttler, Boult, and Bosch, RR supporters argue that Powell's substitution as a fielder did not breach the regulation.