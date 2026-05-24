Prabhsimran Singh scripts IPL history, becomes first uncapped Indian with two 500-run seasons

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh created IPL history after becoming the first uncapped Indian player to score more than 500 runs in two separate seasons of the tournament.

The wicketkeeper-batter achieved the milestone during Punjab Kings’ seven-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium on May 23. Prabhsimran struck 69 off 39 deliveries, hitting seven fours and two sixes, to give PBKS a strong start in their chase of 197.

Having scored 549 runs in the 2025 season, the opener crossed the 500-run mark once again in 2026, setting a new record among uncapped Indian players in IPL history.

Punjab Kings completed the chase with an over remaining, thanks largely to captain Shreyas Iyer, who smashed an unbeaten 101 off 51 balls to register his maiden IPL century. The partnership between Iyer and Prabhsimran put the visitors in complete control of the contest and lifted PBKS to fourth place in the points table with 15 points.

Earlier, Lucknow Super Giants posted 196/6 after Josh Inglis scored 72 from 44 balls, while Abdul Samad added a quick 37. Punjab bowlers, including Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen, picked up key wickets to restrict the hosts.

Despite the strong total, Lucknow’s bowling attack failed to contain Punjab’s aggressive batting line-up as PBKS sealed a comfortable victory in the high-scoring encounter.