Praggnanandhaa scripts history, becomes first Indian to win Norway Chess title

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa scripted history on Friday, June 5, by becoming the first Indian to win the prestigious Norway Chess title, sealing the championship with a final-round victory over Germany’s Vincent Keymer.

The 20-year-old from Chennai began the final day in third place with 15 points but delivered under pressure, securing a crucial classical win worth three points to finish with a winning total of 18 points and clinch one of the most coveted titles in elite chess.

With this achievement, Praggnanandhaa surpassed a milestone that had eluded some of India’s biggest chess names, including former world champion Viswanathan Anand and reigning world champion D Gukesh, since the tournament’s inception in 2013.

Competing in Norway Chess for only the second time, the young Grandmaster overcame a slow start before gathering momentum in the second half of the tournament, steadily climbing into title contention with consistent performances.

A defining highlight of his campaign was his remarkable feat against world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen, whom he defeated twice in classical games during the event—an achievement that underscored his composure and resilience at the highest level of competition.

Heading into the final round, American Grandmaster Wesley So led the standings with 15.5 points but was held to a draw by Alireza Firouzja in their classical game, which went into an Armageddon tie-break. That result kept the title race open, setting the stage for Praggnanandhaa’s decisive clash.

Knowing that a classical win over Keymer would guarantee the title, Praggnanandhaa held his nerve and converted the opportunity to finish on top of the standings.