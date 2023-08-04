World No. 9 Prannoy HS showcased his dominance on the BWF World Tour as he secured his third semifinal spot of the year on August 4. The Indian shuttler triumphed over Tokyo Olympic Bronze medalist, Indonesia's Anthony Ginting, in a thrilling quarterfinal encounter at the ongoing Australia Open 2023 in Sydney. Prannoy's remarkable comeback saw him emerge victorious with a scoreline of 16-21, 21-17, 21-14, setting up a highly anticipated semifinal clash against compatriot and World No. 31, Priyanshu Rajawat, scheduled for August 5.

In a parallel men's singles quarterfinal, Orleans Masters 2023 champion Priyanshu Rajawat showcased his prowess as he progressed to his first semifinal at a BWF World Tour Super 500 event this year. His impeccable performance led to a convincing victory against another compatriot, Kidambi Srikanth, with a scoreline of 21-13, 21-8.

However, it wasn't all celebrations for the Indian contingent, as Indian badminton star PV Sindhu suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open Badminton. The World No. 17 faced a formidable challenge against Chinese-born American badminton player, Beiwen Zhang, and succumbed to a straight-games loss with a score of 21-12, 21-17.

Before her quarterfinal exit, Sindhu displayed remarkable form in the tournament. In the Round of 32, she overcame a tough battle against Ashmita Chaliha, securing a victory with a score of 21-18, 21-13. In the Round of 16, she continued her winning streak, triumphing over Aakarshi Kashyap with an impressive scoreline of 21-14, 21-10.