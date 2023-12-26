In a thrilling start to the first Test of the India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test series, promising young pacer Prasidh Krishna received his Test cap from star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, marking his debut on the international Test stage.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl first at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. The decision was influenced by the moisture on the pitch due to recent heavy rainfall in the region, presenting an opportunity for the South African seamers to make early inroads.

However, the Indian opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal aimed to counter the conditions and provide a strong start for their team. Unfortunately, the debutant Prasidh Krishna's chance to showcase his skills was dampened by the unavailability of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who suffered from upper back spasms and was ruled out of the playing XI.

Despite the challenge of batting first in tricky conditions, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma expressed confidence in his squad's ability to post a competitive total. "We need to put runs on the board, and the bowlers will do the job for us," Sharma remarked during the toss.

Centurion, no stranger to competitive cricket, has witnessed heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, adding an unpredictable element to the game. The weather forecast predicted a 96 per cent chance of rain during the day, with approximately four hours of rain expected.

The Proteas, having drawn the T20I series 1-1 and won the ODI series 2-1, are determined to present a tough challenge to the Men in Blue in the longest format. Temba Bavuma, the South African captain, highlighted the preparation and readiness of his squad, expressing confidence in their ability to take on the formidable Indian team.

The playing XIs for both teams featured notable selections, with Prasidh Krishna making his debut for India alongside Shardul Thakur. In the absence of Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin took his place, providing a quality spin option for the visitors.