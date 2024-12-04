The much-anticipated Premier Law Badminton League (PLBL) is all set to debut on February 1 and 2, 2025, at Delhi’s Thyagraj Sports Complex. This unprecedented event is a testament to the intersection of sports and professional life, bringing together legal luminaries, including top lawyers and judges from the Supreme Court and High Courts, in a spirited display of athleticism and unity.

The PLBL stands as a testament to the vision of Abantika Deka, a former international badminton player and coach, who spearheaded the initiative. Her journey from the badminton court to organizing a landmark event for the legal fraternity is deeply inspiring.

Supported by key figures like Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Anurag Thakur, Ex Sports Minister, Mansukh Mandavya, Union Minister of Sports, Abantika has transformed a simple idea into a nationally recognised league that aspires to go global.

The initiative was started with Kiren Rijiju and then Arjun Ram Meghwal, an ardent supporter of fitness and sports.

Abantika Deka: The driving force

Abantika Deka’s journey with the PLBL reflects her dedication to blending her sporting expertise with a vision for uniting the legal community. Having worked with the Ministry of Law for three years, she previously organized several successful events, including the first and second National Bar and Bench Championships. These milestones laid the groundwork for the PLBL, which aims to elevate the concept to an IPL-level spectacle.

“From working with Supreme Court and High court judges to involving top lawyers, the PLBL represents the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration,” Abantika said. Her vision extends beyond the national stage, as she plans to expand the league internationally.

Other notable figures such as Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Anurag Thakur, Mansukh Mandavya, who share a passion for badminton, have also lent their support.

Meghwal, who has a badminton court at his Delhi residence, has consistently attended the events, underscoring the league's growing prominence.

A celebration of sports and law

The inaugural season of the PLBL will see two days of intense competition. Day one will focus on lawyers, while day two will feature 16 judges from across India. The league emphasizes networking, teamwork, and work-life balance, showcasing how sports can complement professional excellence.

As Abantika looks to the future, her aspiration to take the PLBL to an international level reflects her unwavering determination. “We are following the Prime Minister's ‘Vikshit Bharat’ initiative, which promotes sports for non-professionals. The PLBL is not just a tournament but a movement that integrates fitness and professional life,” she said.

The Premier Law Badminton League (PLBL) brings together some of the finest talents from the legal world, including players like Avshreya Rudy, Merlyn, Arvind Anand, Yashpal Rangi, Paras Mohan and Sasmita Tripathi.