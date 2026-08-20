Premier League 2026/27: Arsenal's title defence, three returning clubs and more to watch

Arsenal begin their Premier League title defence this weekend as the 2026/27 season gets underway, with three promoted clubs returning to the top flight and another campaign set to feature some of the biggest names in world football.

The new season follows a closely contested 2025/26 campaign in which Arsenal secured their first Premier League title since 2003/04. Their triumph made them the third different champions in three seasons, after Manchester City won the title in 2023/24 and Liverpool followed in 2024/25.

The title race, however, was only one of several battles that kept the league competitive last season.

Nine Premier League clubs will compete in European competitions during the 2026/27 campaign, matching the competition's record. Five of those clubs will play in the UEFA Champions League after England secured an additional place for a second successive season by finishing top of UEFA's coefficient rankings.

English clubs also enjoyed a strong run in Europe last season, reaching the finals of all three UEFA competitions. Aston Villa won the Europa League and Crystal Palace claimed the Conference League, while Arsenal lifted the Premier League trophy and Manchester City won both the FA Cup and EFL Cup.

Late drama defined last season

The 2025/26 season produced a record-equalling number of late goals, with 115 strikes coming in the 90th minute or later. Those goals accounted for 11 per cent of all goals scored during the campaign.

Matches were also frequently decided by the narrowest of margins. A total of 142 fixtures ended with a one-goal difference, representing 37.3 per cent of all matches — a higher proportion than in either of the previous two seasons.

The competitiveness extended to both ends of the table.

Sunderland finished seventh immediately after winning promotion, becoming the best-performing newly promoted side since Wolves achieved the same position in 2018/19. Their campaign also earned them a place in the Europa League this season.

Bournemouth went a step further in their own history by qualifying for European competition for the first time. Their sixth-place finish secured a Europa League spot.

At the other end, West Ham United were relegated despite collecting 39 points. It was their first relegation since 2010/11 and the highest points tally for a relegated club since Birmingham City and Blackpool also went down with 39 points in the 2010/11 season.

There was also an unusual record involving the three promoted teams. All three managed to take at least one point away from Liverpool, who were the reigning champions at the time. It was the first time that had happened since the 1980/81 season.

Coventry, Hull and Ipswich return

The 2026/27 season brings Coventry City, Hull City and Ipswich Town back into the Premier League, with each club arriving with a different story.

Coventry return to the top flight for the first time in 25 years after winning the Championship. Their promotion also brings Frank Lampard back into the Premier League dugout.

Lampard, a three-time Premier League champion as a player and a member of the Premier League Hall of Fame, has previously managed Chelsea and Everton.

Ipswich are back in the Premier League after just one season in the Championship. They will begin the campaign under Gary O'Neil, who has previous top-flight experience with Bournemouth and Wolves and guided both clubs to Premier League survival.

Hull City have waited a decade for their return. They secured promotion after beating Middlesbrough in a dramatic Play-Off Final, with a last-minute winner sealing their place in the top flight.

Their return adds to a growing list of examples showing how quickly newly promoted clubs can change the shape of the Premier League.

Global stars remain at the heart of the league

The Premier League's international reach is also reflected in the players competing in it.

Players from 67 countries featured across the 20 clubs last season, while 128 nationalities have been represented in the competition since its formation.

The league also continues to attract a significant proportion of the world's leading players. Almost half — 46 per cent — of the world's top 100 players currently feature in the Premier League. English players account for 14 per cent of that list, the largest share for any nationality.

The previous season also produced new individual records.

Erling Haaland became the fastest player to reach 100 Premier League goals, achieving the milestone in 111 appearances. He surpassed Alan Shearer's previous record of 124 matches.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes also set a new single-season assists record after registering 21 assists, moving past the previous mark of 20 held jointly by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

India becomes an increasingly important market

The Premier League's audience in India has expanded significantly, with viewing figures showing a sharp rise beyond the country's major metropolitan centres.

Premier League watch time on the JioStar network in India crossed 9.04 billion minutes during the 2025/26 season, according to a joint JioStar-Nielsen study based on BARC data.

The league now has 144.5 million followers in India, while its combined linear television and digital reach has increased 2.4 times over the past five years.

The geographical spread of its audience has also changed considerably. Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh accounted for 12 per cent of Premier League views five years ago. Their combined share has now risen to nearly 25 per cent, representing growth of more than 200 per cent.

Smaller urban centres are also playing a growing role. Cities with populations of more than one million outside the major metros account for 55 per cent of mobile and web views and 63 per cent of Connected TV viewing.

Linear television watch time for the Premier League was also reported to be three times that of the UEFA Champions League, underlining the competition's position in India's expanding football audience.

The Premier League has continued to expand its footprint in the country through grassroots initiatives, partnerships and fan engagement programmes.

Arsenal target back-to-back titles

Arsenal will enter the new campaign under pressure to follow their breakthrough title with another championship.

Manager Mikel Arteta said the club believes it has the quality and mentality required to retain the title, while acknowledging that Arsenal must continue winning major trophies to establish themselves at the highest level.

"We are very conscious of what it's going to take to deliver that. But I feel the ambition, I feel the desire, and I feel the ability and the conviction around the team that we can do it," Arteta said.

He added that Arsenal's consistency and development over the past four or five years had put the club in contention, but said more major trophies were required to take the next step.

The challenge begins on the opening weekend, when Arsenal host newly promoted Coventry City.

Premier League 2026/27: opening round fixtures

Saturday, August 22

Arsenal vs Coventry City — 12.30am IST

Hull City vs Manchester United — 5pm

Everton vs Crystal Palace — 7.30pm

Ipswich Town vs Sunderland — 7.30pm

Nottingham Forest vs Leeds United — 7.30pm

Brentford vs Tottenham Hotspur — 10pm

Sunday, August 23

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Aston Villa — 6.30pm

Manchester City vs Bournemouth — 6.30pm

Newcastle United vs Liverpool — 9pm

Tuesday, August 25

Fulham vs Chelsea — 12.30am IST

Premier League 2026/27 by the numbers

3 — different champions across the last three seasons

9 — Premier League clubs competing in Europe this season

5 — clubs entering the UEFA Champions League

142 — matches decided by a single goal last season

115 — goals scored in the 90th minute or later

41,753 — record average attendance

98.7% — stadium capacity filled on average

46% — share of the world's top 100 players playing in the Premier League

128 — nationalities represented across Premier League history

67 — countries represented across the 20 clubs last season

111 — appearances Haaland needed to reach 100 Premier League goals

21 — assists by Fernandes, a new single-season record

9.04 billion — minutes of Premier League watch time in India last season

144.5 million — Premier League followers in India

2.4 times — growth in combined linear TV and digital reach in India over five years