President Droupadi Murmu demonstrated her passion for sports by engaging in a friendly badminton match with Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal at the Rashtrapati Bhavan court.

The presidential match precedes a special event in the 'Her Story – My Story' lecture series, which showcases accomplished women Padma Awardees.

Nehwal, recipient of both Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan honours, is scheduled to deliver a talk and interact with attendees at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

This initiative aligns with efforts to promote sports and recognise the achievements of Indian athletes. By personally participating in a badminton match, President Murmu sends a strong message about the importance of physical activity and the celebration of sporting excellence.

The lecture by Nehwal on July 11 is expected to provide insights into her journey as a world-class badminton player and inspire the next generation of athletes.