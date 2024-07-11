President Draupadi Murmu launched the 133rd edition of the Durand Cup by unveiling the tournament trophies and flagging off the trophy tour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre. This event marks a continuation of the presidential tradition of supporting the historic football tournament, initiated by India's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad.

In her address, President Murmu highlighted football's global popularity and the excitement it generates among players and spectators. She extended her best wishes to all participants in the upcoming tournament.

The ceremony was attended by top military brass, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh.

Lt. Gen. Ram Chander Tiwari, patron of the tournament, expressed gratitude for the President's involvement, emphasizing the event's significance for Indian football and Armed Forces traditions.

Notable figures from the sports and entertainment world, including footballer Sunil Chhetri and actor John Abraham, were present alongside representatives from host states and tournament sponsors.

The Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament, will commence on July 27 in Kolkata, with matches also held in Kokrajhar, Shillong, and Jamshedpur. The 132nd edition was won by Mohun Bagan Super Giant, defeating East Bengal FC in the final.

This prestigious tournament, organised by the Indian Army on behalf of the three Services, has been a cornerstone of Indian football since 1888, nurturing top talent and awarding three trophies to its champions.