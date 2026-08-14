Prichard Colon dies at 33, nearly 11 years after brain injury in controversial bout

Former professional boxer Prichard Colon has died aged 33, nearly 11 years after suffering a severe brain injury during a controversial bout against Terrel Williams in 2015.

Colon’s father, Richard Colon, confirmed his son’s death in a Facebook post on August 13. He did not disclose the cause of death.

“Good morning, my people,” Richard wrote. “I regret to inform you of the passing of my son Prichard from this earthly world. Now he is in a better world.”

He also thanked those who had supported the family with their prayers over the years.

Colon had established himself as a promising prospect before the fight, entering the October 2015 bout with an unbeaten professional record of 16 wins, including 13 knockouts.

The fight against Williams in Fairfax, Virginia, would change his life. Colon repeatedly appeared to be hit on the back of the head, illegal blows commonly referred to as rabbit punches. He raised concerns about the shots during the contest, but the fight continued. He was also penalised twice for low blows.

Colon was knocked down in the ninth round. Confusion followed when members of his corner removed his gloves, apparently believing the fight had ended. He was subsequently disqualified.

His condition deteriorated after he returned to the dressing room. Colon began vomiting and later collapsed. He was taken to hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with a subdural haematoma, a potentially life-threatening bleed around the brain.

He underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure on his brain and remained in a coma for 221 days.

Colon eventually regained consciousness but was left with severe and permanent neurological damage. He could not speak independently and required assistance to communicate, including the use of a computer. His family provided care for him for the rest of his life.

His death brings to an end more than a decade of living with the consequences of the bout that had halted what appeared to be a promising boxing career.