India's rising badminton star Priyanshu Rajawat has reached the finals of the Orleans Masters Super 300 badminton tournament in France with a dominating performance in the semifinals. The 21-year-old defeated Ireland's Nhat Nguyen in straight games with scores of 21-12, 21-9 on Saturday evening.

Priyanshu's attacking game was too much for Nguyen, who is ranked 35th in the world, and he was able to comfortably secure his spot in the final. This marks the first time that Priyanshu has advanced to the finals of a Super 300 world tour event.

Priyanshu was a member of the India team that won the 2022 Thomas Cup and has been making a name for himself in the international badminton circuit.

In the finals, Priyanshu will face Denmark's Magnus Johannesen on April 9, and Indian badminton fans will be hoping to see him bring home the championship title.