In a thrilling encounter at the Canada Open Super 500, India's Priyanshu Rajawat pulled off a stunning upset by defeating Denmark's eighth-seeded Rasmus Gemke. Rajawat's victory headlined a day of mixed results for Indian shuttlers, with several advancing to the second round while others bowed out early.

Rajawat showcased remarkable resilience, bouncing back after losing the first game 17-21. He secured the next two games with scores of 21-16 and 21-14, clinching the match in a grueling 70-minute battle.

Meanwhile, Tanya Hemanth also emerged victorious in a three-game encounter against Canada's Jackie Dent. After a hard-fought match, Hemanth triumphed 21-13, 20-22, 21-14 in 54 minutes.

In women's singles, Anupama Upadhyaya secured a straightforward win, defeating Ireland's Rachael Darragh 21-11, 21-11. The mixed doubles pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde also progressed smoothly, beating fellow Indians Tarun Kona and Sri Krishna Priya Kudaravalli 21-9, 21-9.

However, the tournament saw early exits for Sankar Muthusamy and Ayush Shetty in the men’s singles category. Sankar lost to France’s Alex Lanier 16-21, 17-21, while Shetty was overpowered by Japan’s sixth seed Koki Watanabe, falling 14-21, 11-21.