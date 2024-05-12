The Punjab Kings are set to touch down in Guwahati today, a day earlier than anticipated, gearing up for their upcoming clash against the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on May 15. The team's flight is scheduled to land at Borjhar Airport at 3 pm.

In an unexpected move, the Punjab Kings have decided to arrive in Guwahati ahead of schedule, indicating their keenness to acclimate to the conditions and fine-tune their strategies before the crucial encounter at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Sources close to the team management revealed that the decision for an early arrival stems from the desire to ensure optimal preparation and focus on the upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals, a pivotal fixture in their IPL campaign.

As per the itinerary, there will be a seamless transition from the airport to the luxurious confines of Hotel Vivanta, where the team will be lodged during their stay in Guwahati. The management has meticulously planned the logistics to facilitate a smooth and hassle-free transition for the players and support staff.

The encounter between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals is poised to be a gripping showdown, with both teams vying for crucial points to strengthen their positions in the IPL standings. With the stakes high, the Punjab Kings are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for victory.

Cricket enthusiasts in Guwahati are eagerly anticipating the arrival of the Punjab Kings, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars as they gear up for what promises to be an enthralling contest at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.