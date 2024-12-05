Two-time Olympic medalist and India’s badminton star PV Sindhu is set to marry on December 22. Confirming the news, Sindhu said, “Yeah, I think it’s all over social media. Yes, I am getting married on the 22nd.”

Sindhu, who recently ended a two-year drought in the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour, has been in the spotlight not only for her achievements on the court but also for her personal milestones. She clinched the Syed Modi India International title by defeating China’s Wu Luo Yu in the finals. The match lasted 47 minutes, with Sindhu emerging victorious in straight games, 21-14, 21-16.

This win marked her first BWF World Tour title since the Singapore Open in July 2022. Reflecting on her recent form, she had reached the finals of the Spain Masters and Malaysia Masters in 2023 and 2024 but fell short of the title.

Sindhu’s illustrious career includes five medals at the BWF World Championships, a feat she shares with only one other female player, China’s Zhang Ning. She made history at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the first Indian badminton player to reach the Olympic final, securing a silver medal.

She followed this with a bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.