At the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Selangor, Malaysia, the Indian women's team carried on their incredible run. India easily defeated Hong Kong 3-0 in the quarterfinals, having upset top seeds China to win the group stage. The convincing victory guaranteed the women's team from India its maiden medal in the esteemed continental team competition.

PV Sindhu, a double Olympic winner, had the best possible comeback to competitive action on Wednesday, helping India defeat China. On Friday, Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's lower-ranked Lo Sin Yan Happy after a fierce battle. To defeat the World No. 77 21-7, 16-21, 21-12, Sindhu took fifty-two minutes.

Meanwhile, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa won their first double match in straight games to give India a 2-0 lead.

In 37 minutes, Ashmita Chaliha easily defeated Sum Yee Yeung in a straight-game victory, meaning India did not need to play the remaining two matches in the quarterfinal tie.



India and China may play each other again, in the semifinals. The victor of China vs Japan in the other quarterfinal will play PV Sindhu's team.



India pulled off a remarkable upset earlier in the week, defeating top-seeded China 3-2 in an exciting Group Y encounter. Anmol Kharb, 16, achieved her greatest career victory when she prevailed for India in the pivotal singles match.

Against World No. 8 Han Yue in her match against China, Sindhu put on a clinical display in her first competitive match since October of last year.



India avoided a more difficult test in the quarterfinals because to their victory over China and group leadership, while PV Sindhu's team proved they were capable, blanking Hong Kong 3-0.



Later in the day, the men's team from India will play Japan in their quarterfinal match.