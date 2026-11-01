India enjoyed a double-title triumph at the Hylo Open 2026 badminton tournament, with PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen winning the women's and men's singles crowns respectively at the Saarlandhalle in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Sunday, November 1.

Two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu defeated Denmark's Line Kjærsfeldt 21-12, 21-14 in the women's singles final, while Lakshya Sen overcame Indonesia's Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10 to secure the men's singles title.

Second seed and world No. 8 Sindhu needed just 39 minutes to beat the world No. 25 Danish shuttler and claim her second BWF World Tour title of the season.

Playing her second consecutive final after finishing runner-up at the French Open last week, Sindhu took control of the contest early. After the opening game was tied at 5-5, the Indian raised her level and steadily built a commanding lead to take the game 21-12.

The second game followed a similar pattern, with Sindhu maintaining her advantage throughout and preventing Kjærsfeldt from mounting a comeback. The Indian had entered the final with a dominant 6-1 head-to-head record against the Danish player.

Speaking after her victory, Sindhu said maintaining focus and giving her best irrespective of the opponent had been crucial to her performance.

"I think it was important for me to give my 100% irrespective of who the opponent was. We've played a lot of times and for me it was important that I focused on every point. I think I took the lead from the beginning and I didn't give her a chance," she said.

The victory marked Sindhu's second title on the BWF World Tour this year, following her triumph at the Japan Open Super 750 in July. It was also her first individual title since December 2024.

With the Hylo Open crown, Sindhu now has seven BWF World Tour titles to her name. This is also her first season since 2022 in which she has won multiple World Tour titles.

The Indian had reached the final of the French Open last week but lost to South Korea's world No. 1 and Paris 2024 Olympic champion An Se-young.

Later in the day, seventh seed Lakshya Sen produced a commanding performance to defeat sixth-ranked Jonatan Christie 21-17, 21-10 in 39 minutes and claim his second Hylo Open title.

The victory marked Sen's return to the top of the podium at the tournament, having previously won the men's singles crown in 2019 when the competition was classified as a BWF Super 100 event.

The world No. 14 Indian started strongly, using his sharp net play to put Christie under pressure and establish an 18-10 lead in the opening game. However, the Indonesian mounted a brief comeback, winning seven consecutive points to reduce the deficit to 17-18.

Sen held his nerve at the crucial stage to close out the first game 21-17 before taking control of the second. He maintained his attacking approach and capitalised on Christie's errors to seal the title with a comfortable 21-10 win.

The victory also brought Sen level with Christie at 4-4 in their career head-to-head record.

With the Hylo Open triumph, Sen secured his fifth BWF World Tour title, in addition to two Super 100 titles. The Indian had also reached the final of the All England Open earlier this year, where he finished runner-up.

The twin victories provided a significant boost to Indian badminton, with both Sindhu and Sen securing the prestigious Super 500 titles in their respective categories.