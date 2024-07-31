Indian badminton star PV Sindhu continued her dominant run at the Paris Olympics, securing a spot in the Round of 16 with a commanding victory over Estonia's Kristin Kuuba. The two-time Olympic medalist made quick work of her opponent, wrapping up the match 21-5, 21-10 in just 34 minutes at the La Chapelle Arena.

Sindhu's performance was nothing short of masterful, as she controlled the court from start to finish. The first game saw her cruise to a 21-5 win in a mere 14 minutes, setting the tone for the entire match. She maintained her momentum in the second game, clinching it 21-10 in 19 minutes.

Looking ahead, Sindhu could face a familiar foe in China's He Bingjiao in the Round of 16. The Indian shuttler previously defeated Bingjiao to secure bronze at the Tokyo Olympics, adding an extra layer of intrigue to their potential matchup.

This victory follows Sindhu's equally impressive opening match against Maldives' Fathimath Nabaaha Abdul Razzaq. In that contest, Sindhu showcased her class with a commanding 21-9, 21-6 win in just 29 minutes. Her strategic use of the court and ability to force errors from her opponent were on full display.