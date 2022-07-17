India’s PV Sindhu won the Singapore Open title by defeating China’s Wang Zhi Yi in the final on Sunday, July 17.

The 27-year-old Indian star defeated Wang Zhiyi 21-9 11-21 21-15 in the summit clash.

On court 1, Sindhu won in the top match by scores of 21-9, 11-21, and 21-15.

She had a strong start, winning the first match with a commanding score. The following game saw Zhiyi make a similar comeback and win 11–21. The best shuttler from India played with composure to win the match 21-15 and win the title.

This is Sindhu’s third title of the year 2022 after winning two Super 300 trophies in Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open women's singles crown at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel.

Sindhu is the second Indian women's shuttler and third Indian overall to win the Singapore Open title.

Prior Saina Nehwal and B Sai Praneeth have lifted the title in women's and men's singles events respectively.