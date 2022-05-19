Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul of the Lucknow Super Giants put up the best first-wicket stand in the Indian Premier League's history. This is the first time in the IPL where a team batted first and finished 20 overs with an unbroken opening partnership

Quinton de Kock smashed an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls on Wednesday against Kolkata Knight Riders, while KL Rahul hit 68 not out to create a new IPL record with their 210-run stand in 20 overs.

During the innings, the duo smashed a total of 13 fours and 14 sixes. During the knocks, De Kock hit 10 sixes and 10 fours, while Rahul hit 3 fours and 4 sixes.

The Kock-Rahul partnership was a statistician's experience. De Kock had the third-highest individual score in the IPL. Meanwhile, KL Rahul joined Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan as the third Indian to score 500 runs in the Indian Premier League in different seasons.