Indian premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, on December 18 announced his retirement, leaving the cricket world in shock.

Luminaries from the cricket world paid tribute to Ashwin's illustrative career, following his decision which came in the middle of the Test series against Australia in Brisbane.

With 765 international scalps in his bag, Ashwin is the second-highest wicket-taker from India after Anil Kumble.

Ashwin has taken 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Test matches. He is also seventh on the overall list of wicket-takers.

Ashwin retires from the game as the second highest wicket-taker for India in Tests with 537 scalps in 106 games, leaving him only behind Anil Kumble (619 wickets). He will continue to play club cricket.

Virat Kohli penned an emotional tribute, recalling their "14 years of camaraderie", current coach Gautam Gambhir hailed his influence on future generations, and Ajinkya Rahane reminisced how his every ball felt like a wicket-taking delivery as he stood at slip.

"I've played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you're retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me," Kohli posted in X.

During his long stint with the Indian team, Ashwin has kept on reinventing himself to keep pace with the evolving game, something that impressed the iconic Sachin Tendulkar.

"From perfecting the carrom ball to contributing crucial runs, you always found a way to win. Your journey shows that true greatness lies in never being afraid to experiment and evolve. Your legacy will inspire one and all," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

Ashwin, 38, announced his decision during the press meet in Gabba that happened after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw.

Earlier in the day, Kohli was seen embracing the off-spinner following a lengthy conversation in the dressing room as Ashwin wiped his eyes, sparking speculations on his retirement.