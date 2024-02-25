Off-spinner R Ashwin stamped his authority on the Ranchi Test against England, showcasing why he's considered one of India's finest spinners. With a record-equalling five-wicket haul, Ashwin spearheaded India's bowling attack on Day 3, steering his team from a position of vulnerability to one of dominance in the fourth Test match.

Amidst doubts surrounding his form in the series, Ashwin delivered a masterful performance, finishing with figures of 5 for 51. His pivotal contributions dismantled the English batting lineup, instilling a sense of control for the home side. Ashwin's precision was evident as he dismissed key batsmen, including Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and the formidable Joe Root.

With this exceptional feat, Ashwin matched the legendary Anil Kumble's Indian record for the most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, notching up his 35th milestone. Furthermore, he ascended to joint-fifth position on the global list of bowlers with the most five-wicket hauls in Test history, an illustrious group dominated by the likes of Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

The significance of Ashwin's performance extended beyond personal records, as he surpassed Kumble in the list of Indian bowlers with the most wickets in home Test matches, further solidifying his stature in Indian cricket history.

The journey to this remarkable achievement wasn't without its challenges. Ashwin had faced scrutiny for his subdued performance in the earlier Tests of the series, where he struggled to find his rhythm, amassing just 12 wickets across four matches. However, the seasoned campaigner silenced his critics with a resounding comeback, reaffirming his ability to deliver under pressure.

Even amidst discussions about his form, Ashwin remained focused on his craft, letting his bowling speak for itself. Despite the emergence of young talents like Shoaib Bashir, who impressed with a five-wicket haul in the first innings of the Ranchi Test, Ashwin remained undeterred, showcasing his experience and resilience on the field.

As Dinesh Karthik, the veteran India wicket-keeper batter, aptly pointed out, Ashwin's resurgence in the Ranchi Test was a testament to his character and skill. While the series posed challenges, Ashwin's determination to excel ensured that he rose to the occasion when it mattered most, cementing his legacy as one of India's finest spin bowlers.