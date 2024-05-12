Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa showcased his remarkable talent yet again by defeating world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the ongoing Superbet rapid and blitz chess tournament. Despite this notable victory, Praggnanandhaa finds himself in the third position as China's Wei Yi extended his lead with an impressive performance on the first day of blitz.

Wei Yi dominated the leaderboard with 20.5 points, securing a substantial lead of 2.5 points. Meanwhile, Carlsen trails behind in second place with 18 points. Praggnanandhaa's consistent performance against Carlsen has contributed to the latter's position in the rankings. However, the Indian chess sensation currently holds 14.5 points, placing him significantly behind the top contenders.

Arjun Erigaisi occupies the fourth spot with 14 points, followed closely by Duda Jan-Krzysztof of Poland with 13 points. Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Vincent Keymer of Germany secure the sixth and seventh positions, respectively. Kirill Shevchenko of Romania climbs to the eighth spot with 11 points, while Anish Giri of Holland and D. Gukesh, the world championship challenger, complete the top ten rankings.

Carlsen expressed his disappointment following his loss to Praggnanandhaa, stating that his nervous system had collapsed after the defeat. Despite his setback, Carlsen managed to secure six points out of nine. Wei Yi's exceptional performance included wins in seven out of nine games, solidifying his position as the tournament leader.

Praggnanandhaa's victory over Carlsen, along with his performance against other top players, highlights his potential for a podium finish. However, the final outcome of the tournament remains uncertain as the competition intensifies. With several rounds left to play, chess enthusiasts eagerly await the conclusion of the Superbet chess tournament.