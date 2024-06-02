Indian chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa continues to make waves in the international chess scene, achieving a remarkable victory against world number two player Fabiano Caruana during the ongoing Norway Chess competition. Praggnanandhaa defeated both Caruana and world number one Magnus Carlsen of Norway in classical chess for the first time ever, catapulting him into the top ten of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Rankings.

The 18-year-old's triumph over Caruana in round five marks a historic milestone in his career, following his earlier win against Carlsen in round three. His exceptional performance has garnered widespread attention and praise from the chess community, with Norway Chess tweeting, "PRAGG IS BACK! Young prodigy Praggnanandhaa stuns the chess world again by defeating World No.2 Fabiano Caruana in Round 5! After toppling World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in Round 3, he's now beaten the top two players in classical chess for the first time ever, rocketing into the top 10! What a tournament for the Indian prodigy #NorwayChess."

Praggnanandhaa's victory comes amidst a fiercely competitive tournament, where players showcase their strategic prowess and tactical brilliance. However, his journey has not been without challenges, as demonstrated by his loss to America's Hikaru Nakamura in round four. Despite this setback, Praggnanandhaa's resilience and determination remain unwavering, reflecting his commitment to excellence in the sport.

The Norway Chess 2024 tournament, held at SpareBank 1 SR-Bank from May 27 to June 7, has attracted top-tier chess players from around the world. This year's event features both the traditional Norway Chess tournament and the newly introduced Norway Chess Women, emphasizing inclusivity and gender equality in the chess community.