Raahul V S becomes India's 91st chess grandmaster, triumphs at ASEAN championship

Raahul V S has officially become India’s 91st Grandmaster, earning the coveted title at just 21 years of age. The Tamil Nadu player secured his final GM norm at the 6th ASEAN Individual Chess Championship, where he clinched the title with a round to spare, a performance that sealed his place in the country’s chess history.

Raahul, who became an International Master in November 2021, has shown steady and disciplined progress on the competitive circuit, consistently raising his FIDE rating beyond the 2400 mark and performing strongly in international tournaments. His achievement comes just a week after Chennai’s Illamparthi AR became India’s 90th Grandmaster, reflecting the strong pipeline of young talent currently emerging in Indian chess.

The All-India Chess Federation (AICF) acknowledged the milestone with a message of appreciation.

“Heartiest congratulations to Raahul V S for clinching the ASEAN Individual Championship with a round to spare and, in the process, becoming the 91st Grandmaster of the nation! Wishing you many more milestones ahead and continued success in making Bharat proud,” AICF President Nitin Narang posted on X.

Tamil Nadu continues to be the country’s leading nursery for chess excellence, having now produced 35 of India’s 91 Grandmasters. The state’s strong coaching ecosystem, regular tournament structure, and grassroots support have played a central role in shaping players like Raahul.

The Grandmaster title — the highest rank in world chess — requires exceptional performance, a minimum rating of 2500, and the achievement of three GM norms in international events. Raahul’s composed and confident run in the ASEAN Championship demonstrated both strategic maturity and competitive resilience.

Raahul’s achievement reinforces India’s position as a growing force in global chess. With the Grandmaster title now secured, the 21-year-old is expected to be a key player in India’s next generation of international contenders.