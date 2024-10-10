Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from professional tennis, bringing an end to a career that saw him capture 22 Grand Slam titles. The 38-year-old broke the news in an emotional video message posted on his official X account on Thursday, October 10.

Nadal cited ongoing physical limitations as the primary reason for his decision. "The last two years have been tough. I've been unable to perform without limitations," he explained.

The clay court maestro revealed that his final professional tournament will be the Davis Cup finals later this season, where he will represent Spain one last time. "I'm excited that my last tournament will be the Davis Cup, representing my country," Nadal said. "It's fitting to close the circle where one of my first joys came in the 2004 final in Sevilla."

Injuries have plagued Nadal in recent years, forcing him to miss the 2023 French Open and bow out in the first round of this year's tournament. His absence from Roland Garros was particularly noteworthy, given his record-shattering 14 titles at the event.

Nadal's final French Open triumph came in 2022, cementing his status as the "King of Clay" with an astonishing 112-4 win-loss record at the tournament.

The Davis Cup knockout phase, set for November 19-24, will mark the final chapter in Nadal's storied career. Tennis fans worldwide will undoubtedly tune in to witness the last hurrah of one of the sport's all-time greats.