Rafael Nadal's return to the French Open on May 27, ended in disappointment as he was eliminated in the first round by 4th seed Alexander Zverev. The German defeated the 14-time champion with a score of 3-6, 6-7, 3-6.

This was Nadal's first Grand Slam match of the year after missing the Australian Open. Despite some vintage shots and strong support from the fans, Nadal could not overcome Zverev. The match, lasting 3 hours and 5 minutes, marked Nadal's third career loss at the French Open.

Nadal received a great reception at the Philippe-Chatrier court, but his start was shaky. Zverev broke Nadal's serve immediately and took a 2-0 lead.

Although Nadal fought back to 4-3, Zverev remained in control and soon closed out the first set 6-3.

In the second set, Zverev continued his strong serving, taking the first game. Nadal levelled at 1-1 by forcing errors from Zverev. However, Zverev's serving held firm, and he looked poised to break Nadal again. Nadal showed resilience, saving break points and pushing Zverev to the limit, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.