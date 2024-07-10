After India emerged victorious in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup 2024, Rahul Dravid refused Rs 2.5 crore extra bonus awarded to him by the Indian cricket board (BCCI), in an attempt to ensure that all members of the support staff of the senior men's team were rewarded with equal bonus prizes, according to media reports.

The BCCI announced Rs 125 crore prize money for the members of Team India, including the players and the support staff. While the players and ex-coach Rahul Dravid were awarded Rs 5 crore, the other members of the support staff, including batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip were slated to receive Rs 2.5 crore as bonus.

The 15 Indian players were rewarded with Rs 5 crore each and the support staff members got Rs 2.5 crore. Meanwhile, the selectors and the traveling reserves were rewarded with Rs 1 crore each.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny handed over the prize money to the team after their victory parade in Mumbai on Thursday, July 4.

Similarly, in 2018, after India won the U19 Men's World Cup trophy, BCCI announced Rs 50 lakh prize reward for then coach Dravid, Rs 20 lakh for other members of his team, and Rs 30 lakh for the players. However, Dravid had asked the Indian cricket board to divide the prize money equally among the coaching staff and the board agreed to his request.

Dravid signed off as coach with India's title triumph that ended their 11-year-long wait for for an International Cricket Council trophy. Dravid had reportedly wanted to quit after the heartbreak of the ODI World Cup final in November 2023, however he gave another shot at winning a silverware when captain Rohit Sharma called him and pursued him to continue. Dravid ended his tenure with two major trophies, including the Asia Cup in 2023, and a runners-up medal in the ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship 2021-23.