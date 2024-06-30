Head Coach Rahul Dravid led the Indian cricket team to a glorious victory, lifting the T20 World Cup, a triumphant close to his tenure. Dravid, known for his understated approach, expressed his admiration for the team's talent and optimism for their future success.

"Their energy and confidence are on another level at this point. We were searching for an ICC trophy. I expect them to win many trophies in the next 4-5 years. There is no lack of talent in them," Dravid stated, acknowledging the team's exceptional performance and potential.

Dravid's tenure as head coach, which began in November 2021, will be remembered as a period of steady leadership and resilience. Despite his typically composed demeanor, Dravid's emotions surfaced when he finally held the T20 World Cup trophy, brought to him by player of the match Virat Kohli. Letting out a rare, ferocious roar, Dravid's uncharacteristic display of emotion underscored the significance of the moment and the weight of the long-awaited victory.

Dravid's journey to this point was marked by numerous challenges and intense scrutiny. Even before his official appointment, Dravid was seen as the natural successor to Ravi Shastri, guiding India during a white-ball series against Sri Lanka in mid-2021. His successful audition led to his full-time role as head coach, where he was tasked with continuing the legacy of his predecessor, who had led India to significant achievements, including consecutive away series wins in Australia.

Throughout his nearly three-year tenure, Dravid faced various hurdles, including a defeat and a drawn Test series against South Africa, a result that stood out in his otherwise commendable coaching record. Managing a dressing room filled with superstar players, a familiar environment from his playing days, Dravid navigated the complexities of Indian cricket culture with tact and humility.

Dravid's approach, often compared to that of Gary Kirsten, was characterized by minimalism and a focus on the team's overall well-being rather than individual accolades. Despite the inherent pressures of leading the world's most followed cricket team, Dravid's ability to maintain composure and instill confidence in his players was evident.

As Rahul Dravid steps down as head coach, his legacy is cemented not only by the T20 World Cup victory but also by his dignified leadership.