The much-anticipated fifth and final Test match of the enthralling series between India and England is poised to unfold against the breathtaking backdrop of Dharamshala's HPCA Stadium. However, contrary to the weather witnessed in the previous venues, this picturesque setting might play host to numerous interruptions, courtesy of rain and chilling temperatures hovering around 1 degree Celsius.

Scheduled to commence on March 7, the match is expected to draw thousands of eager spectators, attracted not only by the cricket but also by the stunning vista provided by the Dhauladhar mountains. Nevertheless, the forecast for Dharamsala predicts challenging conditions throughout the five-day encounter, including bouts of sleet.

As this report is published on Monday, the minimum temperature forecasted for Dharamsala stands at 4 degrees Celsius. Thursday, the opening day of the match, is anticipated to witness sleet, with temperatures plummeting to as low as -4C at night and hovering around 1C during the day. Meteorological projections indicate cloudy skies and colder conditions, with a possibility of morning rain followed by thundershowers in the afternoon. The Indian Met office also predicts wet weather for the initial two days of the match.

However, a glimmer of hope emerges as the forecast predicts improving conditions over the final three days, with expectations of pleasant weather and abundant sunshine.

The chilly environment might provide England with a sense of familiarity, potentially impacting the outcome of the match. Nevertheless, India's recent victory in Ranchi, securing the series with a 3-1 scoreline, has bolstered their confidence, dispelling doubts over their performance.

The HPCA Stadium, having hosted only one Test match previously in 2017, adds an element of novelty to the series finale. Despite a planned Test against Australia last year being relocated due to outfield issues, the venue is primed to witness cricketing action once again.

Both Indian and English players have arrived in Dharamsala, with Jasprit Bumrah's return to the squad after resting in the fourth Test. Speculation looms over India's selection dilemma, particularly regarding the inclusion of an extra seamer at the expense of Kuldeep Yadav, who has impressed against England. Meanwhile, England is likely to opt for a pace-heavy attack, with Mark Wood potentially joining James Anderson, while Captain Stokes might contribute with his bowling prowess.