Persistent rain played spoilsport in the second women's T20 International between India and South Africa, leading to the abandonment of the match after the visitors posted 177 for six in their innings here on Sunday.

South Africa's innings, characterized by a steady scoring rate, ensured they maintained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The incessant rain interruptions, which started with a 15-minute delay to the match's commencement, persisted throughout South Africa's batting stint, disrupting play multiple times.

With this washout, India now faces the challenge of winning the third and final T20I scheduled for Tuesday (July 9) to avoid a rare home series defeat against South Africa.