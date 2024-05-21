Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals will clash with an in-form Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL Eliminator, poised to be a test of character for both sides, set to unfold at an electrifying pace on Wednesday.

The Royals, who once appeared destined for a top-place finish, now find themselves grappling with a shocking slide, having suffered four defeats and a washout in their last five encounters. Despite the early promise, Sanju Samson's side finished third in the league stage, trailing behind Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has scripted a remarkable turnaround from the brink of elimination. After a dismal start, the team led by Faf du Plessis mounted a spectacular comeback, clinching six consecutive wins to secure a playoffs berth, including a decisive victory over defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

As Rajasthan Royals seek redemption, the absence of Jos Buttler has left a void in their batting lineup, putting pressure on key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Samson, and Riyan Parag to halt the downward spiral. With England's Tom Kohler-Cadmore expected to partner Jaiswal, the opening pair faces scrutiny amidst concerns over form and experience.

In contrast, Royal Challengers Bengaluru boasts formidable firepower with Virat Kohli leading the charge as the highest run-getter this season. Supported by the resurgence of Faf du Plessis and the consistency of Rajat Patidar, RCB's batting lineup poses a formidable challenge for the Royals.

While Rajasthan's strong bowling lineup holds promise, the venue at the Narendra Modi Stadium favors disciplined bowling and a robust batting order, with high scores exceeding the 200-run mark a rarity this season.

The stage is set for a gripping encounter as Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru battle for survival in the IPL Eliminator. With both sides eager to seize victory and advance in the tournament, cricket enthusiasts can expect a spectacle of skill, strategy, and sheer determination.

As the countdown begins, anticipation mounts, with fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of what promises to be a thrilling clash of titans.

Teams (from):

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c&wk), Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Donovan Ferreira, Kuldeep Sen, Kunal Singh Rathore, Nandre Burger, Navdeep Saini, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Trent Boult, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Tanush Kotian.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.