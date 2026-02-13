Rajasthan Royals get new captain as Riyan Parag set to lead in IPL 2026

The "Sanju Samson Era" in Jaipur has officially come to a close, but the Rajasthan Royals aren't looking far for their next leader. In a move that signals a massive bet on youth and loyalty, the franchise has named Riyan Parag as their captain for the 2026 season.

The announcement follows the blockbuster trade that saw long-time skipper Sanju Samson head to Chennai Super Kings, bringing world-class all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Royals' stable.

Having joined the Royals as a 17-year-old back in 2019, Parag has grown up in the RR dugout. Over seven seasons, he’s evolved from a polarizing young talent into a middle-order powerhouse.

While his brief stint as interim captain last year saw mixed results on the scoreboard (2 wins in 8 games), it was his personal maturity that caught the eye of the management. Even with the weight of the captaincy, Parag didn't blink, smashing a career-best 95 at Eden Gardens and proving he could lead from the front with the bat.

Across 84 IPL appearances, Parag has scored 1,566 runs at a strike rate of 141.84, underlining his evolution as a reliable middle order option. His standout campaign came in 2024, when he hammered 573 runs at a strike rate of 149.21 and cemented his place as a key contributor. Last season, he shifted gears with a blistering strike rate of 166.52, though his overall returns fell to 393 runs, including a solitary half century.

Commenting on his appointment, Parag called Rajasthan Royals (RR) his home, saying that the franchise has backed him since day one and allowed him to grow into the player that he is today.

“Rajasthan Royals has been my home in the IPL since day one. This franchise backed me, developed me and pushed me to grow every season. To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace. I’m excited to work alongside our coaches and leadership group to play fearless, smart cricket and make our fans proud,” Parag said in a media release.

RR head coach Kumar Sangakkara hailed Parag as a high impact player, lauding his composure under pressure, sharp cricketing mind and clear understanding of the team’s approach.

“Riyan has developed into a high impact player and a strong presence in our group. He has shown composure under pressure, a sharp cricketing mind and a real understanding of how we want to play. Already part of the player leadership group, he has the respect of the dressing room, and we are confident he will thrive in this role,” Sangakkara said.

Rajasthan began the search for a new captain after a player trade with Chennai Super Kings saw Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran arrive in exchange for Sanju Samson. The franchise opted to retain leadership within its core, backing one of its homegrown talents in Parag.

The appointment also signals a broader transition phase for the franchise, with RR set to begin a new chapter under a new captain and coaching setup following Rahul Dravid’s departure after the 2025 season. A report by ESPNcricinfo stated that Parag was part of a shortlist of leadership candidates assessed by Sangakkara before the management finalized its decision.