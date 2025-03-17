Rajasthan Royals have announced the launch of their Box Office in Guwahati, offering fans a chance to purchase tickets for their highly anticipated IPL 2025 matches against Kolkata Knight Riders (March 26) and Chennai Super Kings (March 30).

The Box Office, set up at Aastha Academy School, will open from March 18, providing a convenient offline ticket booking option for fans eager to witness live IPL action at ACA Stadium. However, it will remain closed on March 23.

Ticket prices start at INR 500 for students (available only with a valid student ID) and INR 2,400 for general entry. Given the high demand for these blockbuster matches, fans are encouraged to book early and secure their seats for an unforgettable stadium experience.



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