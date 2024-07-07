India's hopes at the Canada Open Super 500 badminton tournament were dashed as Priyanshu Rajawat faced a straight-game loss to France's Alex Lanier in the men's singles semifinals held at the Markin MacPhail Centre.

World No. 39 Rajawat battled hard but ultimately succumbed to Lanier, ranked 37th, with scores of 17-21, 10-21 in a match lasting 45 minutes. Despite a strong start and previous victory over Lanier in Madrid Spain Masters, Rajawat struggled to maintain momentum as Lanier capitalized on crucial moments, sealing the win decisively in the second game.

Rajawat's defeat marks the end of an impressive run that saw him upsetting Anders Antonsen of Denmark in the quarterfinals, showcasing his potential on the international stage.