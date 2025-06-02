Rajeev Shukla is poised to assume the role of interim president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) following the upcoming milestone birthday of the current president, Roger Binny. Binny, a prominent figure in cricket, will turn 70 on 19 July, thereby surpassing the age limit for serving as a BCCI office-bearer.

Rajeev Shukla, currently holding the position of BCCI vice-president, will take over as the active president. This appointment will last until the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in September, when fresh elections are expected to take place. Shukla, who is 65, is thus set to steer the BCCI through this interim period, maintaining the continuity of leadership.

The convention within the BCCI is for the senior most office-bearer to assume the top position in scenarios such as this. "As per convention, the senior most office-bearer takes charge in a such a scenario. He (Shukla) will perform that role until fresh elections are held in September," confirmed a source from the BCCI, adding clarity to the transition process.

Roger Binny, who succeeded Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president in 2022, has a storied career in cricket both on and off the field. Before his tenure as BCCI president, he served as the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association. Binny, best known for his role as an all-rounder in the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team under Kapil Dev, has also contributed to cricket as a coach, leading the India Under-19 team to victory in the ICC World Cup of 2000.

The BCCI has previously seen transitions of this nature, with C K Khanna serving as acting president from 2017 to 2019. During Khanna's tenure, the BCCI was under the governance of a Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators for 33 months. This highlights a pattern of interim leadership within the board's history.

Rajeev Shukla, a seasoned administrator, is not new to cricket governance, having previously served as the chairman of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His experience is expected to bring stability during this transitional period. Shukla is also a Rajya Sabha MP from the Congress party, adding a layer of political acumen to his administrative credentials.

The forthcoming elections in September will be crucial for determining the future leadership of the BCCI, an organisation known as the world's wealthiest cricket body. The transition of leadership comes at a time when BCCI's role in global cricket governance is increasingly significant, thereby making the seamless handover of duties important for maintaining its operational efficacy.

As the BCCI prepares for these changes, the cricketing community anticipates the impact of Rajeev Shukla's interim leadership on India's cricketing agenda, both domestically and internationally. The continuity of governance is essential for sustaining the momentum of cricket operations and strategic planning in the months leading up to the elections.