Rajasthan Royals cricketer Riyan Parag was on fire for his state team, Assam, on Monday (January 8), during their ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024 Elite Group B match against Chhattisgarh.

The former India U-19 cricketer, who is leading Assam in the premier domestic tournament, played a captain’s knock in the second inning to help his side score 254 runs.

The right-handed batter amassed a total of 155 runs in just 86 balls. During his stay at the crease, he scored 11 fours and 12 sixes, and in the process, he scored the second fastest century in Ranji Trophy history. The 22-year-old took 56 balls to reach his century against Chhattisgarh at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Riyan Parag has played one of the iconic innings in Ranji Trophy history....!!!



155 runs from just 86 balls while following on for Assam while leading the team. ⭐👌 pic.twitter.com/1eVSFMwxkk — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2024

The record for scoring the fastest century in Ranji Trophy history is in the name of star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who scored a century in 48 balls for Delhi against Jharkhand during the 2016-17 season of the tournament. Parag helped his side avoid an embarrassing defeat by an innings margin and helped them post something to defend on the final day of the match.

HUNDRED FOR RIYAN PARAG.....!!!



Captaining Assam, team following on, then came Captain and smashed hundred from just 56 balls in Ranji Trophy - One of the knocks to remember forever. 🔥⭐ pic.twitter.com/GSCGGnerQL — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 8, 2024

Thanks to his knock, Assam, which got out of 159 runs in the first inning in reply to Chhattisgarh’s 327, will now have a target of 87 runs to defend if they want to secure all six points in their first match of the season. During his innings, Parag, who came out to bat at No. 4 for Assam, added 58 runs for the fourth wicket with Bishal Roy (8).

He was the ninth batter to return to the pavilion, and at the time of his dismissal, Assam had scored a total of 245 runs in 51.3 overs. Earlier in the first inning, Parag got out after making eight runs from 29 balls. In Elite Group B, Assam is clubbed with the likes of 41-time champions Mumbai, Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Bihar.