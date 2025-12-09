Ravi Bishnoi, Prithvi Shaw headline 240 Indians in 350-Player IPL 2026 mini-auction

The IPL 2026 mini-auction is gearing up for a high-voltage day in Abu Dhabi, with a final shortlist of 350 players that includes 240 Indians and 110 overseas names. The pool was trimmed from an initial 1,390 registrations, and the buzz intensified further when Quinton de Kock and a few others, initially missing from the long list, were added late at the request of franchises. In all, 35 additional players have been included in the final list.

The auction will open with a headline-heavy first set featuring Cameron Green, widely tipped to become the most expensive buy this year after listing himself as a specialist batter. He will be joined by names like Devon Conway, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, and Prithvi Shaw. The late entrants also include Dunith Wellalage and George Linde, adding fresh intrigue to the overseas pool.

At the top end of the Indian pool are the only two players in the ₹2 crore bracket: Ravi Bishnoi and Venkatesh Iyer. Bishnoi continues to be a high-demand T20 asset thanks to his knack for picking up middle-over wickets, while Iyer’s value now comes with a story. Despite being a marquee ₹23.75 crore pick in the 2025 mega-auction, he struggled throughout last season, scoring just 142 runs in 11 matches and making little impact with the ball. This led Kolkata Knight Riders to release him. Now, Iyer has a chance to bounce back and reclaim his all-rounder credentials, offering left-handed batting and seam options that teams highly prize in mini auctions.

Among Indian batters, Prithvi Shaw leads a group that franchises will watch closely for top-order firepower and powerplay stability. Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan further strengthen the Indian batting pool, offering flexibility and experience across positions.

Indian bowlers such as Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini are expected to attract bids, particularly with teams seeking local seamers and wrist-spinners who can handle powerplay and death overs. The 224 uncapped Indian players in the pool also add unpredictability many carry base prices in the ₹20–30 lakh range, but standout domestic performers from the Ranji Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy could spark bidding frenzies.

With only 77 total slots — including 31 overseas — available, franchises will need to balance marquee signings with strategic domestic picks. Kolkata Knight Riders enter the auction with the biggest purse at ₹64.30 crore and 13 slots to fill, including six overseas positions, while Chennai Super Kings follow with ₹43.4 crore and nine slots vacant. From top-tier stars to promising domestic talents, the IPL 2026 mini-auction promises to be packed with drama, surprises, and storylines as teams look to rebuild and reinforce their squads.