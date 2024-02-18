India's cricket team received a significant boost as Ravichandran Ashwin, the eminent spinner, announced his return to the squad on Day 4 of the ongoing 3rd Test against England in Rajkot. Ashwin, who had departed from the Test due to a family emergency, demonstrated remarkable dedication by rejoining the team less than 48 hours later, earning admiration from fans and teammates alike.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially confirmed Ashwin's comeback, emphasizing their support for the player during the challenging circumstances. In a statement, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla expressed pleasure in Ashwin's swift return, highlighting his commitment to the team's cause.

Ashwin's absence on Day 3 was palpable, yet the Indian bowling unit, led by Mohammed Siraj, exhibited resilience, limiting England to 319 runs. Siraj's four-wicket haul, supported by spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, showcased the team's depth despite Ashwin's temporary departure.

The spinner's earlier feat of reaching the historic 500-wicket mark in Test cricket added to the anticipation of his return. Ashwin's departure on Day 2, following his milestone achievement, left a void in the team, but his swift comeback instilled renewed confidence among his colleagues and fans.

Speculation regarding Ashwin's return surfaced during discussions between commentators, with Kuldeep Yadav hinting at the possibility before it was officially announced. Sanjay Manjrekar praised Kuldeep's foresight, acknowledging the young spinner's contribution to the team's communication.

India faced additional challenges on Day 3, with Yashasvi Jaiswal's retirement due to back spasms, yet his return to the crease on Day 4 alongside Kuldeep Yadav provided a silver lining amidst uncertainties.