Dominica's Windsor Park witnessed an extraordinary display of bowling prowess as Ravichandran Ashwin's sensational 12-wicket match-haul helped India decimate West Indies by an innings and 141 runs on the third day of the 1st Test. With this remarkable performance, Ashwin became the first Indian bowler to claim five-wicket hauls in both innings of a Test match in the West Indies.

India's spin duo of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja wreaked havoc on the West Indies batting lineup, leaving them struggling to find their footing throughout the match. After declaring their first innings at an impressive total of 421 for five, India's bowlers wasted no time in making their presence felt.

During the post-lunch session, Virat Kohli fell victim to an early dismissal, but the debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal's magnificent knock of 171 runs off 387 deliveries provided a solid foundation for India's commanding position. Jaiswal's performance broke records, leaving a lasting impression on the match.

The relentless pressure from the Indian bowlers resulted in West Indies collapsing to four wickets down before Tea. Ashwin, in particular, was in top form, scalping seven wickets in the innings, while Jadeja contributed with two wickets and Mohammed Siraj claimed one. Their combined efforts left the hosts in disarray, struggling to counter the spin assault.

Earlier in the match, Rahkeem Cornwall managed a valiant 76 runs to provide some resstance for West Indies, but the Indian bowlers proved to be too much to handle. Alzarri Joseph dismissed Jaiswal, ending his outstanding debut innings, and Ajinkya Rahane's early departure further hampered West Indies' chances of recovery.