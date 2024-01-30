Star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has returned to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru to initiate his recovery process following a hamstring injury that sidelined him from the second Test against England. The dynamic player took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the NCA, captioning it as his "Home for the next few days."

Jadeja's setback compounds India's woes as they are already without skipper Virat Kohli, who opted out of the first two Tests for personal reasons, and KL Rahul, who is nursing a quadriceps injury. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a statement confirming Jadeja's hamstring injury and monitoring the progress of both Jadeja and Rahul.

The absence of the trio poses a significant challenge for the Indian team, leaving a void that won't be easily filled. Jadeja, in particular, is a linchpin due to his multifaceted contributions as a batsman, left-arm spinner, and exceptional fielder. Over the past six years, he has maintained impressive batting and bowling averages, making him a vital asset to the team.

The selection committee has introduced Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar, and Washington Sundar into India's squad. Additionally, Saransh Jain has been named as Washington Sundar's replacement in the India A squad for the upcoming multi-day game against the England Lions. Avesh Khan remains with Madhya Pradesh's Ranji Trophy team but may be called up to the Test squad.

India faces the challenge of finding a suitable replacement for Jadeja in the ongoing series. The selection committee has options in Kuldeep Yadav, an experienced wrist-spinner, Washington Sundar, and Saurabh Kumar.