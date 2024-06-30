India's star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja, has bid adieu to T20 International cricket following India's victorious campaign in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The announcement came shortly after India clinched the title, with Jadeja taking to his official Instagram account to confirm his retirement.

In a statement, Jadeja expressed his gratitude and reflected on his T20I journey, stating, "With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career."

Jadeja, known for his dynamic all-round abilities, played a crucial role in India's T20 World Cup campaign, contributing significantly with both bat and ball. His unbeaten cameo of 17 runs off 9 deliveries in the semi-final against England underscored his value in pressure situations. Throughout the tournament, Jadeja maintained an economical bowling spell, conceding runs at a rate of 7.57.