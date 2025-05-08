Amidst escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was reportedly hit by a drone just hours before a high-profile Pakistan Super League (PSL) match was set to take place. Sources confirmed to India Today TV on Thursday, May 8 that the incident occurred ahead of the scheduled 8 pm fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings.





The drone strike at the sporting venue comes against the backdrop of rising hostilities. Earlier in the day, Islamabad had reportedly attempted to target 15 military sites across India, prompting swift retaliation from Indian forces, who destroyed air defence radar systems in Lahore.





Adding to the developments, Pakistan Army spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry claimed that security forces had neutralised multiple drones in key cities, including Lahore, Gujranwala, Chakwal, Bahawalpur, Miano, Karachi, Chhor, Rawalpindi, and Attock, according to a report by news agency PTI.