RCB launches ‘RCB Cares’ after stampede tragedy; outlines fan safety roadmap

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) rolled out a new initiative - 'RCB Cares', months after 11 people lost their lives in a stampede during the team’s IPL victory celebrations. The programme is designed to prioritise fan safety, crowd management, and community welfare.

The franchise said the foundation will work with the IPL and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) to frame stricter crowd-control protocols. Earlier, RCB had announced ₹25 lakh compensation for each bereaved family, and now seeks to “support, empower and elevate the 12th Man Army through meaningful action.”

The six-point agenda of RCB Cares—awaiting government clearance—includes providing aid beyond compensation, introducing a fan-safety audit framework, training on-ground partners in emergency response, investing in crowd safety research, creating in-stadia jobs, and building permanent ways to preserve fans’ memories.

An official inquiry into the June tragedy had blamed the franchise for inviting massive crowds through social media without requisite clearances, leaving police overwhelmed as fans surged towards the Chinnaswamy Stadium.