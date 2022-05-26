Royal Challengers Bangalore's Rajat Patidar became the first uncapped player in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) playoffs history to smash a century. In the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, he smashed an undefeated 112 runs.

Rajat Patidar scored his century in just 49 balls, which is the joint-fastest century achieved by any player in the IPL playoffs. Patidar broke the record made by Wriddhiman Saha in 2014 IPL final when he scored 115 off 55 balls for Punjab.

In the cash-rich league, this is the third-highest score ever by an uncapped player. Rajat Patidar surpassed Devdutt Padikkal's undefeated 101 for Bangalore against Rajasthan Royals last season.

He also became the first player from his team to score a century in the playoffs, surpassing Chris Gayle's 89-run knock against Mumbai Indians in the league's second qualifier in 2011.

It was only the fifth time in league history that a player scored a number of points in the playoffs or knockouts. Only Virender Sehwag, Wriddhiman Saha, Shane Watson, and Murali Vijay have done so previously.