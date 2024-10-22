The second edition of the Red Shield Assam Badminton Tournament wrapped up on October 21 at Hijuguri Stadium in Tinsukia, featuring an impressive closing ceremony with cultural and martial performances, culminating in a spectacular band display.

Young athletes showcased their talent throughout the tournament, with Noimikha Saikia clinching first place in the Under 15 Girls category and Hrishikesh Gogoi winning in the Under 15 Boys category. Avikaa Borgohain triumphed in the Under 19 Girls category, while Produnya Bhuyan emerged victorious in the Under 19 Boys category. Each category winner received a cash prize of Rs 50,000, with runners-up awarded Rs 25,000.

Major General Sameer Sharan Kartikeya, Sena Medal, and General Officer Commanding of the Red Shield Division, served as the chief guest. During his address, he praised the tournament's success and emphasised the Indian Army's commitment to conducting welfare and sports activities in Upper Assam, contributing to community development and empowerment while ensuring peace and security.

The General Officer also announced the upcoming Capt. Jintu Gogoi Football Tournament, set to take place in January 2025, is aimed at showcasing local football talent.

Acknowledging the collaboration that made the event possible, he thanked the Assam Badminton Association, Tinsukia Railway Division, Tinsukia District Sports Association, and Tinsukia Development Authority for their invaluable support.