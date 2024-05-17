India marksman Sunil Chhetri mapped out his retirement plans saying he wanted to leave behind a legacy as a good-looking and hard-working player.

His retirement decision took the footballing world by surprise after he announced on May 16 that he would don the national jersey one last time in an international fixture against Kuwait on June 6.

Talking about the legacy that he will leave behind, Chhetri said he wants people to remember him as a hard-working and good-looking player.

Speaking at a media interaction, he said, "I never paid any heed, I think about the legacy the one thing that I will always remember is to work hard most good-looking player. A very good-looking and hard-working player. One legacy and when they remember me, they should think I was hard working player. That's one thing, I want to leave behind me, is a hard-working player and a good-looking person.”

The 39-year-old stated that it wasn't easy for him to take the decision but he is at peace with it. "I think it took quite a while i was fighting within me I was trying to think more holistically, when the instinct came it was so narrow, I was taking time, it wasn't easy, but I am at peace with my decision, got more than what I had dreamt of" he added.

Chhetri mapped out his after-retirement plans and said after leaving the national side on June 6 he will spend a lot of time with his family. "On June 6 is when I retire. On June 7 I will spend a lot of time crying while on the 8th I will relax, after June 8 I will take a break and I will stay with my family," he added.

Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.